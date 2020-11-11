HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of HealthEquity worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 79.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

