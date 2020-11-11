Head to Head Survey: CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) and SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) and SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CapitaLand pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. SECOM LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. SECOM LTD/ADR pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.2% of SECOM LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CapitaLand and SECOM LTD/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapitaLand $4.57 billion 1.88 $1.57 billion N/A N/A SECOM LTD/ADR $9.75 billion 2.17 $799.41 million $0.98 23.18

CapitaLand has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SECOM LTD/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CapitaLand and SECOM LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapitaLand 0 0 0 0 N/A SECOM LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

CapitaLand has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SECOM LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CapitaLand and SECOM LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapitaLand N/A N/A N/A SECOM LTD/ADR 8.28% 7.67% 4.82%

Summary

SECOM LTD/ADR beats CapitaLand on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments. Its real estate portfolio includes commercial and retail properties; business parks; shopping malls; offices; homes; industrial and logistics properties; integrated and urban developments; and lodging and residential properties, as well as real estate investment trusts (REITs), business trusts, and private funds. The company also invests in real estate financial products and assets; and provides investment advisory and management services, as well as real estate asset management and trust management services. In addition, it offers management support and consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Pidemco Land Limited and changed its name to CapitaLand Limited in November 2000. CapitaLand Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore. CapitaLand Limited operates as a subsidiary of CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte Ltd.

SECOM LTD/ADR Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems. It also offers automatic fire alarm, environmental monitoring systems, and fire and smoke control systems; foam, dry chemical, and inert gas fire extinguishing systems, as well as fire sprinklers; inspection, maintenance, and repair services; and parking lot control systems, as well as assembles and sells printed circuit boards. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical and home nursing services, and consulting and support services for physicians; caregivers to assist with personal hygiene and other daily activities; housekeeping services; electronic medical report system for home medical care; remote image diagnosis support services; robots that enable people with impaired upper body mobility to eat with minimal assistance; residences for seniors; and health care club services. Further, it offers fire, cancer treatment, and automobile insurance products, as well as hospital referrals and treatment related consulting services; geographic information services; and data center, disaster response, information security, and cloud-based services. Additionally, the company develops and sells condominiums and suites; leases and manages real estate properties; sells security, medical, water-treatment, and air-conditioning equipment; operates PFI correctional facilities, pharmacies, and restaurants and shops at medical facilities; and offers electrical engineering, employment agency, general office, credit, printing, software development, lifestyle support, and car maintenance services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

