Head to Head Contrast: Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) & Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Synovus Financial pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Synovus Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synovus Financial and Valley National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $2.41 billion 1.87 $563.78 million $3.90 7.84 Valley National Bancorp $1.54 billion 2.39 $309.79 million $0.92 9.87

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 17.25% 8.51% 0.75% Valley National Bancorp 19.53% 8.87% 0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Synovus Financial and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 2 7 0 2.78 Valley National Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Synovus Financial currently has a consensus price target of $28.28, indicating a potential downside of 7.50%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.63, indicating a potential downside of 5.01%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Synovus Financial.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Valley National Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 298 branches and 389 ATMs in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corp. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers various loan products comprising residential mortgage loans, automobile loans, secured personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services, such as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. The company operates 238 branches in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

