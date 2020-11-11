Head-To-Head Contrast: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) & Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Cellect Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 12.69% 27.29% 10.45% Cellect Biotechnology N/A -114.95% -86.12%

This table compares DexCom and Cellect Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $1.48 billion 22.09 $101.10 million $1.84 184.53 Cellect Biotechnology N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Cellect Biotechnology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DexCom and Cellect Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 1 4 14 0 2.68 Cellect Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

DexCom presently has a consensus target price of $406.22, suggesting a potential upside of 19.64%. Given DexCom’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DexCom is more favorable than Cellect Biotechnology.

Volatility and Risk

DexCom has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellect Biotechnology has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Cellect Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of DexCom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DexCom beats Cellect Biotechnology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop a series of next-generation CGM products; and a collaboration with Companion Medical, Inc. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company has collaborations with the denovoMATRIX group of the Technische UniversitÃ¤t Dresden to conduct examinations into the tentative synergy between ApoGraft and denovoMAtrix technology for the purpose of evaluating collaborative development of products for regenerative medicine; and Cell2in Inc. to conduct scientific evaluations combining ApoGraft with Cell2in's identification technology FreSHtracer, which monitors stem cell quality by utilizing a fluorescent dye to characterize their oxidative stress state. It also has a collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine to determine the safety and tolerability of ApoGraft for bone marrow transplantations in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cellect Biomed Ltd. and changed its name to Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in July 2016. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

