Head to Head Analysis: BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) versus Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters (NYSE:WAT) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Waters and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters 22.61% -349.31% 21.11% BioForce Nanosciences N/A -442,575.50% -328,192.44%

91.8% of Waters shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Waters shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waters and BioForce Nanosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters 4 7 0 0 1.64 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waters presently has a consensus price target of $200.10, suggesting a potential downside of 11.19%. Given Waters’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Waters is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Waters has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waters and BioForce Nanosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters $2.41 billion 5.81 $592.20 million $8.99 25.06 BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 740.60 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Summary

Waters beats BioForce Nanosciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. Its MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. The company's offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments for use in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. The company sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

