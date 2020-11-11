Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.15) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.49). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.72%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HARP. TheStreet downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.98. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $25.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $20,025,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $924,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

