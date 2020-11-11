GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Ball by 8,261.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after buying an additional 3,984,064 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after buying an additional 475,256 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Ball by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,184,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,299,000 after purchasing an additional 90,037 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ball by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,714,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 119,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ball by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,490,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

In other news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

