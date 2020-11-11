GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TriNet Group by 58.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $89,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $238,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 54,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $2,069,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other news, SVP Edward Griese sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $351,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,072.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,145 shares of company stock valued at $7,301,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNET opened at $75.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.93.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

