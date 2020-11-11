GWM Advisors LLC Trims Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Ball by 65.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Ball by 26.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Ball by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ball by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.45. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

