GWM Advisors LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,048 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.