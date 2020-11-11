GWM Advisors LLC Sells 839 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Argus lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

NYSE GD opened at $151.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.43 and its 200 day moving average is $144.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

