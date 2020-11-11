GWM Advisors LLC Sells 7,779 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,532,000 after purchasing an additional 66,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 297,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 94.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,521,000 after purchasing an additional 419,368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 731,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 167,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 539,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 140,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%.

