GWM Advisors LLC Sells 7,212 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 25.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,176,000 after purchasing an additional 330,866 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 0 shares of company stock worth $0 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

