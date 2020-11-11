GWM Advisors LLC Sells 635 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Aflac by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 51,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.