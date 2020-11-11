GWM Advisors LLC Sells 635 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Aflac by 1,144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 3,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

