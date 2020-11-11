GWM Advisors LLC Sells 5,299 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of PRA Group worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 12,814.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,439 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 119.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,697,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,330,000 after acquiring an additional 925,095 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 67.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 715,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 287,797 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,757,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,461,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after acquiring an additional 90,177 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

PRA Group stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.44.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $362,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,598.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,695 shares of company stock worth $1,546,693. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

