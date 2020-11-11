GWM Advisors LLC Sells 5,299 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 12,814.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,439 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PRA Group by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,697,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,330,000 after acquiring an additional 925,095 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in PRA Group by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 715,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 287,797 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,757,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PRA Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,461,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,527,000 after acquiring an additional 90,177 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRAA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $406,958.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 220,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,381,310.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $362,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,693 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRAA opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.44.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

