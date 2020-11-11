GWM Advisors LLC Sells 472 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average of $91.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

