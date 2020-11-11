GWM Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 129,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Watsco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

Watsco stock opened at $228.68 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $249.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

