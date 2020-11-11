GWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,324 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Shares of PM opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

