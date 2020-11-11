GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,691 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRMA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 106,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12.

