GWM Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.27.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $328.56 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $337.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

