GWM Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,918,000 after buying an additional 2,204,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,843,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 557,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,720,000 after buying an additional 396,348 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after buying an additional 283,961 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM opened at $328.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.65 and a 200 day moving average of $276.07. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $337.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.27.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

