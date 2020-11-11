GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,162,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,754,000 after purchasing an additional 892,772 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 351,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 96,477 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,117,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $75.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Murphy sold 678 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $46,748.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $351,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,072.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,145 shares of company stock worth $7,301,640. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.