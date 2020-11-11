GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

The Unilever Group stock opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.4845 dividend. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

