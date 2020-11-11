GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 145.1% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 66,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 130,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 103.0% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

