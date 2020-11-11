GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $178.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.20. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

