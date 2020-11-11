GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK opened at $230.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $241.53. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.85.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.