GWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,984 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,318 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after buying an additional 57,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $4,281,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of FCX opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of -220.20 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

