GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 41,124 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 558.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,124 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $357,000.

BATS PREF opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $101.54.

