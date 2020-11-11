GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 190 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock worth $29,715,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Stephens began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.21.

GWW opened at $404.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $411.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

