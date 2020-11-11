GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 10,553 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,000.

BSCL stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.