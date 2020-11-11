GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $975,000 Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JD.com by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,678 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 68,619 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. Loop Capital increased their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.