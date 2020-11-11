GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $947,000 Investment in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $527,519,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 5,232,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,269,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,038 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,569,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,666,000 after buying an additional 1,202,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 29,227,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,484,000 after buying an additional 600,294 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

ORCC opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,770,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Packer bought 20,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,991.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

