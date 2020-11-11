GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 2.19% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CSF opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $45.65.

