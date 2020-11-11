GWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 336,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35.

