GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 189,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,460 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

