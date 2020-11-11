GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 879.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Equinix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Equinix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $726.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $779.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $736.51. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.68.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total transaction of $64,488.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at $24,182,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,355 shares of company stock worth $12,088,624. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

