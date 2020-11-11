GWM Advisors LLC Has $991,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $144.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $156.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.05.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

