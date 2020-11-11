GWM Advisors LLC Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 770.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD opened at $707.28 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $847.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 285.19, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $2,619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,471 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total value of $2,388,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,619,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,976 shares of company stock worth $9,272,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens cut The Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.89.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.