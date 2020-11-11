GWM Advisors LLC Has $915,000 Holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69.

