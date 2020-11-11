GWM Advisors LLC Has $881,000 Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Twitter by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.7% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 4.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $698,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $486,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,428 shares of company stock worth $4,090,930. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.