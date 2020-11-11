GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,260.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,236.53.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,226.03 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,490.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,214.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,025.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,662.21 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

