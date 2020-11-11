GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $217,176.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,010 shares of company stock worth $2,825,022. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $107.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.72. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.