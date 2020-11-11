GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,927,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,288,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,720,000 after purchasing an additional 357,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,011,000 after purchasing an additional 305,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Diageo by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,331,000 after buying an additional 169,986 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo stock opened at $156.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.40 and a 200-day moving average of $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $171.29.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

