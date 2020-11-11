GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $156.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average is $138.29. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $171.29.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.