GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after buying an additional 190,819 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 137.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 313.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 170,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 129,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 54.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 346,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,641,000 after purchasing an additional 122,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $228.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.46. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

