GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,984 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 40,318 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.1% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 8,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 46,165 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 316,091 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 863.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 223,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 200,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.20 and a beta of 2.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

