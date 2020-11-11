GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

