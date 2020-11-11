GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 52,590 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 57,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 36,526 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period.

BSCM stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

